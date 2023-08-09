From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday held a stakeholders meeting with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he disclosed plan to appoint caretaker committee to the Local Governments.

He sought the contribution of the party in the new plan, noting that he has been carrying them along in all his programmes.

In his remarks, he recalled that he briefed the party about his plan to appoint commissioners and other top government officials which he has done.

He said, “leaders of our party, I’m here to report progress of implementation. I will also seek our decisions on other issues going forward.

“It is my pleasure to report that your government has appointed commissioners snd special advisers. We have also appointed chairman and vice chairman of boards.

“In taking decisions, we ensure all interests are taken into considerations. We ensure we acted under the full guidance of the party. Your wish is my command then and now.

“Moving forward, your government is to appoint other cadres of state officials. In specific terms, we need to out in place the caretaker committees ahead of local government elections in the near future. We seek your inputs and contributions. As we have gotten it right in previous actions, we must get it right in subsequent decisions,” Adeleke said.