From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday referred to Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola as Minister of Internal Affairs.

In his speech delivered at the commissioning of the Ilesa passport front office, Adeleke described Aregbesola as a former governor and Minister of Internal Affairs.

He said, “it is my pleasure to attend this nationally important event. I identify with the commendable strides of my brother and former Governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Argebesola as the Minister of Internal Affairs. We are here today because the federal Ministry under his leadership is expanding fact the ilities for internal and external identification of Nigerians.

“I assure the Nigerian Immigration Servicgovernment’sovernment readiness to support the service in the discharge of its mandate. I particularly urge the service to work closely with the Osun State government to stop illegal migration from outside the country into Osun state. We have several reports of non-Nigerians flocking into Osun State, especially for illegal gold mining businesses.

“Our government is working hard to stop illegal mining. We need the cooperation of the Immigration Service and other security agencies to stop aliens from swamping our state in search of gold. We are reshaping our solid mineral committee to enhance partnership in this respect.

“Once again, I congratulate the Honourable Minister of Interior for his performance as a federal minister. I also extend that same felicitation to the Immigration service. Osun is open for partnership and collaboration,” he added.