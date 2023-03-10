by Ajiri Daniels

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Friday inspected the university of Ilesa where he received the report of the ad-hoc committee and promised to issue a white paper on the position of the government.

He maintained that there is no plan to stop the establishment of the university, saying “my administration will soon release details of its plans for the university.

“My goal is to ensure that the University is properly established just as the PDP government did on the establishment of the Osun State University. The review committee on the subject has submitted its report and I am issuing a white paper,” he added.

Adeleke also alleged that the former government under the All Progressives Congress (APC), mismanaged over N12 billion Ilesa water project but he has made attempt to bring the project back to life.

He disclosed that the committee on mining has submitted its report on how the APC encouraged illegal mining, saying “I will soon issue a report on the strategies of my government to address the water and environmental pollution.”

The chairman, of the ad-hoc committee on the review of Ilesa university, Professor Taiwo Ashaolu, presented the report of the committee to the Governor during the tour.

The committee recommended that the university should commence with eight faculties, namely; Education and Vocational Technology, Management Sciences, Social sciences, Science, Technology and Innovations, Humanities and Cultures, Agriculture and Agric Business, and Basic Medical Sciences.

“All the existing staff both academic and non-teaching of Osun State College of Education Ilesha are to be transited to the university. The recruitment process shall be by advertisement in national newspapers and other media.

“An institute of education should be established under the faculty of education in the university to oversee the completion of the programme of the current students.

“For the smooth running of the university, multiple sources of income are hereby recommended. The tuition fee for the school should be avoidable,” he added.