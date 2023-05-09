From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has dedicated his victory at the Supreme Court to God.

Reacting to the judgment in his hometown, Ede, Adeleke promised that he will continue to govern with fear of God and ensure the implementation of his five-point agenda.

He said, “This is a historic landmark in the history of Osun politics. Today is the day our God ordained to stand his authority as the owner and giver of power.

“Today is that moment when the will of the people ordained by God survived the anti-masses plot of powerful forces. We, therefore celebrate God almighty. We dedicate today’s victory to Him. State power is of God and he bestowed it on whoever he wishes. I will remain God’s driven, divinely inspired, I will govern with the fear of God. Our governorship is an affirmation that we are for the people, by the people.

“As a moral compass, affirming the integrity of my lord justice, your affirmation for the truth and people’s will, consolidate and strengthen our democracy. On behalf of the Osun people, we appreciate you and adore your love for justice and equity.

“To all stakeholders in the Osun project, be assured that the revalidation of our mandate is a challenge, a call to duty, a fresh demand for more dividends of democracy.

“I commit myself to more expanded delivery of good governance, in me, you will find a true pro-people governor.

“I seek the support of all Osun residents and citizens, in respective of party affiliations. This is our state and we must join hands to develop it.

“My appreciation goes to my family. My wives, Titi and Ngozi, and children. To all Imole in Nigeria and abroad. Thank you for standing by me. I want to thank my brother and sister.

“My people of Osun State, the good job continues, we wrap up the implementation of our five points agenda. We shall focus on grassroots development. We shall embark on the agricultural revival of our dear state. Our policies shall fight poverty, insecurity, unemployment, and underdevelopment. You shall truthfully feel and enjoy the dividend of democracy.