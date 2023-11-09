From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has presented the sum of N273,908,997,410 budget for the year 2024.

The budget christened ‘Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery,’ had recurrent expenditure of N165,654,976,700 and capital expenditure of N108,254,020,710.

In his speech, Adeleke promised to make sure that the budget, when passed, is channeled towards the purpose it was made for.

He said, “The tag for this budget reflects our current focus of rebuilding the battered state we inherited. It is a sign we are targeting recovery after successful revamping of all sectors of Osun society.

“I assure honourable members that the executive arm has the will and the determination to ensure achievements of budgetary goals once this proposal is passed into the Appropriation Act,” Adeleke said.