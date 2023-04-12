From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke is to begin rotational senatorial town hall meetings tagged ‘Ipade Imole’ to give account of government activities to the people.

A statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, yesterday, said the forum would be held on quarterly basis with a focus on detailed reports of government finances, revenue inflows, expenditure and ongoing and completed projects.

He said the forum would involve relevant government agencies delivering reports of activities from the ministries of works to water resources among others.

“The details of ongoing projects, how much it costs, stages of completion and other contractual details will be issued to the public through the forum. For those seeking details about boreholes, schools health-related projects, documentary details will be provided on the cost of projects, the direct labour nature of projects, stages of completion, location of projects among others. Interested members of the public, media and civil society will also have the opportunity to visit project sites and assess stages and quality of work done.” Rasheed said aside being a forum for accountability on the side of the government, it would also provide an avenue for policy ideas from civil society, media and the public into the government policy processes.

“At each Ipade Imole, the general public will be opportune to suggest ideas to the government. The quarterly forum will involve participants from various sectors he society. Each relevant group will have delegated representation to ensure coordinated approach. We will partner with organizations in Osun State for full coverage of each session,” he said.

Governor Adeleke who said his 100 days activities by March ending marked the first mini ‘Ipade Imole’ added that the first expanded forum would hold by June ending at a senatorial district to be announced.

“I assure the good people of Osun that each forum will equip the citizenry with publications on government activities and also avail them the space to question and interface with relevant agencies and officials. Ipade lmole will be a genuine accountability forum to be conducted in both Yoruba and English languages,” Adeleke said.