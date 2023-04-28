From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Apparently bordered by the spate of insecurity, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has advised security chiefs to strengthen inter-state policing to stem cross-border criminal activities.

A statement by his spokesperson on Friday, Olawale Rasheed, noted that the meeting was held on Thursday with the Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone XI, Mr. Akande Sikiru, and Commissioners of Police from Oyo and Osun.

Adeleke cited inter-state criminal attacks as a major issue demanding urgent attention during the meeting that lasted for more than five hours.

He commended the proactive actions of the police and other security agencies, stressing that strengthening intelligence sharing and firming up operational relationships among the state commands will stop criminals in their tracks before they launch cross-border raids.

Adeleke who explained that Osun is a peaceful state with a strong responsive security apparatus said the recent inter-state raids by armed robbers demand a review of strategies, and expressed happiness that the best approach to addressing the challenge is to have all relevant operational commanders in the same room.

“I am elated to have all of you here led by the police boss for the zone. Recent security breaches are traced to inter-state raids by criminals. So it is productive that we have all the relevant officers here. Let us strengthen collaboration and partnership. Osun must remain as peaceful as ever,” Adeleke added.

Responding, AIG Sikiru who was full of praises for the Adeleke administration for its governance and security strategies assured the State Governor that the police service is re-strategising to sustain the records of peaceful existence in Osun state.

“Your Excellency, we are more than ready to sustain peace in Osun state. You have a team of dynamic and gallant officers who are already deploying a technology-driven approach in law enforcement and the prevention of crime in Osun state.

“Permit me to express our appreciation for the logistic support your administration is providing for our operations. We know you will do more for us as we also respond proactively to the security needs of the state,” he stated.