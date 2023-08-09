From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has made a case for the establishment of a regional security task force to fight the cross-border criminality in the Southwest.

He made the call during a courtesy visit of the General Officer Command 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Valentine Okoro, to his office, on Wednesday.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, quoted Adeleke as describing the visit as a significant opportunity to strengthen the security strategy to sustain the peace in Osun and also in the region.

Adeleke also called for a working relationship between the state government and the GOC, noting that Osun is the home of hospitality where no one is discriminated against based on tribe, ethnicity, or religion.

Okoro who led his team to the visit, said he was in Osun as part of efforts to familiarize himself with the operational procedures in states under his command.

He described Osun as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria and therefore commended the Governor for his huge investment in securing the lives and property of the people.

Okoro said Osun is lucky with the presence of the Engineering Construction Command, Ede, which is full of all sorts of Army Engineers, specialists, and combatants that contribute to the security architecture of the State.

He thereby called for more collaboration between the security agencies and the people not just to secure but to sustain the stable environment and improve on it by volunteering relevant and genuine information to the Nigerian Army.