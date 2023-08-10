From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has made a case for the establishment of a regional security task force to fight the cross-border criminality in the South West.

He made the call when the General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Valentine Okoro, paid him a courtesy visit, yesterday.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, quoted Adeleke as describing the visit as a significant opportunity to strengthen the security strategy, to sustain the peace in Osun and, also, in the region.

Adeleke called for a working relationship between the state government and the GOC, describing Osun as the home of hospitality, where no one is discriminated against based on tribe, ethnicity, or religion.

Okoro, who led his team to the visit, said he was in Osun as part of efforts to familiarise himself with the operational procedures in states under his command. He described Osun as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria and, therefore, commended the governor for his huge investment in securing the lives and property of the people.

He said Osun is lucky with the presence of the Engineering Construction Command, Ede, which, he noted, is full of army engineers, specialists, and combatants who contribute to the security architecture of the state.

He, thereby, called for more collaboration between the security agencies and the people not just to secure, but to sustain the stable environment and improve on it, by volunteering relevant and genuine information to the army.