From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has lauded the confirmation of Bashir Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service by President Bola Tinubu.

He described the confirmation as a bold assertion of the President’s commitment to redirect Customs for more efficiency and productivity.

He commended Tinubu for recognizing the capability of Adeniyi to drive his agenda in the paramilitary outfit, assuring that Adeniyi would deliver and justify his appointment.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday, Adeleke congratulated Adeniyi for the deserving progress in his career, noting that his confirmation is a reward for years of dedication, competence, and pronounced commitment to public service.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun state, I heartily rejoice with a distinguished professional, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi on his confirmation as the Comptroller-General of Customs by President Bola Tinubu,” the Governor was quoted as saying in a congratulatory note.

“Mr. Bashir’s confirmation is a testament to his enticing public record, competence, and devotion to the Customs Service over the years. It equally underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to giving people with proven capacity increasing responsibility in the task of moving the country forward,” Adeleke said.

He expressed his full confidence in Adeniyi to continue to serve with dedication, professionalism, and integrity in his new role, saying that the nation looks forward to improved contribution to the country from the Customs under his leadership.s