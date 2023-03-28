From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday issued another Executive Order, granting the former governor and Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, the power to enter Osun and enter the government house anytime.

He promised that Aregbesola will commission the ongoing renovation of the government house and will be the first person to sleep there.

He stated this in Ilesa during the commissioning of the passport production centre and passport front office facilitated by Aregbesola to his hometown.

He said, “no matter the party you are, a progressive is progressive. When Aregbesola was the governor, he love Osun, he love his people, and all the projects he did for his people were abandoned, I promised myself during the election campaign that I will complete them. I have started doing that.

“No matter the party you belong to when you see the progress you must key into them. Aregbesola is the man of the people and I will continue with the project.

“I am assuring you this is your state, I am issuing an Executive Order, this is your state, nobody can chase you away. You are welcome at any time. Very soon I will move to a government house but I am going to fix it up a little bit. The magnificent building that you started I am going to complete it and you will do the commissioning and you will be the first person to sleep in the building,” Adeleke added.