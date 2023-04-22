From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheik Musa Animasahun, has described Governor Ademola Adeleke as God’s choice for the people of Osun State.

In his sermon after the eid-el-fitr prayers, the cleric stressed that Osogbo people in particular cast their votes for Adeleke during the last year’s July 16 governorship election.

He promised his continued prayers for the success of Adeleke, saying whoever God chooses must be supported to succeed, praying that Adeleke shall live his dream for the people of the state.

“You shall not experience any form of humiliation because it is evident that people love you,” he added.

The governor who joined the Muslim faithful for Eid prayer at Okebaale was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, Muniru Raji, Ganiyu Olaoluwa, Kolapo Alimi, and other prominent leaders.

He assured the people of Osogbo and Osun state of his resolve to forge ahead with his pro-people policies, describing the basic task of government as caring for the people.

Adeleke asserted that his actions have been driven by fear of God, due process, and rule of law, and restated his dedication to uplifting the state and fast tracking development through fundamental and grassroots-oriented initiatives.

“I remain a good Ambassador of my family and a role model for all lovers of good governance. Every step of the way, it has been God and I assure the people of Osun that I remain God-fearing and people-oriented for the public good.

“As power is meaningful only when it serves the people, I will take up the issue of Ilesa garage to Testing ground. I have heard stories of multiple deaths on that road. Action will be taken to ensure contractors are mobilized to the site,” he promised.