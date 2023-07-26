From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has named his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed as Special Adviser/Spokesperson and ranked him as a cabinet member.

While inaugurating the 47 Special Advisers and 21 board chairmen at the government house, Abere, Osogbo, on Wednesday, Adeleke announced the former caretaker chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, as SA Public Health and member of the cabinet.

Adeleke had sought the approval of the House of Assembly to appoint 25 Special Advisers and 25 commissioners.

After the inauguration of the commissioners, Adeleke sought approval of another five persons, and another 14 names were announced on Wednesday making 44 names.

But during the inauguration, 47 names were announced as Adeleke said ten of them would be cabinet members.

A former SA to Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa on legal matters, Kamal Adekilekun, a Professor of Chemical Engineering, Lukman Jumoda, former chairman of Osogbo LCDA under Rauf Aregbesola, Sekinat Temilade Olokungboye (now Halid), and 34 others were also appointed as non-cabinet members.

Adeleke reiterated that his government will not tolerate corruption and incompetence in governance, saying “You must be above board and dedicate your time to serving the people.”

Adeleke who warned that he will not tolerate infighting and rivalry among appointed officials, vowed that machinery would be put in place to monitor the activities of the appointees.

“Let me warn that any agency or ministry with relationship conflict will have their heads removed. We have many serious state matters to attend to. We will not waste the precious time of our people due to avoidable distractions.

“I must also submit that I will set up the machinery to monitor the activities of appointees. Your performance in your various areas of postings and appointments will be reviewed regularly. You should not be found wanting in any way because Osun people have high expectations,” he added.