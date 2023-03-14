From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, inaugurated 10.5km second phase of Osogbo-Ikirun-Ilaodo Kwara State boundary abandoned by the former government.

The road project commenced on 9th January 2013 under the administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, now Interior Minister, who took the dualization from Old Garage to Osogbo Steel Rolling Company and inaugurated it on 19th November 2018.

Speaking at Ikirun during the inauguration of the second phase, Adeleke said the immediate past Governor is a member of the same political party as his predecessor and paid lip service to the project at the detriment of the entire populace.

He explained that his resolve to complete the project was the belief that government is a continuum, promising that the second phase from Ikirun to the Ila-Odo Kwara boundary will commence immediately.

He said, “it should be noted that indiscriminate dumping of refuse on waterways is a very serious crime that the government shall not take lightly.

“It should be emphasized that when the waterways are silted up as a result of the carefree attitude of the road users, the road becomes prone to erosion and premature failure,” Adeleke added.

He disclosed that his administration had commenced other twelve road projects across the state, “provision of the borehole in all the 332 wards across the state and renovation of all the hospitals across the state in the last 100 days.”

He enjoined the road user to support his government in protecting the infrastructure and avoiding overspeeding on the road.