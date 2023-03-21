From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed the Ministry of Justice to review and bring up-to-date disability bills.

Adeleke stated this during the distribution of support materials to people with disabilities at the Local Government Service Commission hall, Abere, Osogbo.

He said his administration will ensure that the law will address all concerns of disabilities, promising that “once the legal framework is formalized, be rest assured of full implementation as may be prescribed.

“Our administration will review the legal framework as it affects the people with disabilities within Osun State. To this end, I hereby direct the Ministry of Justice to review and bring up to date the Osun State Disability bill. All needed legislative and executive actions should be launched without further delay. Osun must get a disability law in due course to cater to the needs of this class of our society,” Adeleke added.

Earlier in her address, the Coordinating Director, of the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Special Needs, Taiwo Oladunjoye, disclosed that mobility aids such as wheelchairs, guiding canes, leading midgets, elbow crutches, armpit crutches, bowler caps, tick albino umbrellas, sunscreen cream, and soap for the albinos, hearing aids and medical

aids for Persons with Spinal Cord Injury will be distributed to 240 selected Persons with Disabilities from all the five cluster groups including physically challenged, visually impaired, hearing impaired, people with albinism, and people with spinal cord injury.

She appealed to Non-Government Organizations and other well-meaning philanthropists to partner with the government in providing social services to special people, saying that government alone cannot shoulder the multifaceted needs of the people of the State.