From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has advised the management of the state university to maintain the standard and ensure that it meets up with international standards.

He commended the management for sustaining the reputation of the university as one of the leading higher institutions in the country.

Adeleke stated this at the official commissioning of a 2-story 57-office unit complex in the University’s College of Health Sciences, Isale-Osun, and a 350-capacity student hostel at the University’s main campus, Osogbo, on Friday.

He encouraged the management to keep the flag flying and sustain the high standard the University is renowned for.

“This University is a leading higher institution in Nigeria, and I am proud of the Management and the University community. I am impressed with what I have read and seen about Osun State University, therefore, I commend the Vice-Chancellor and his team. You are doing a great job.

“Osun State University is a model for state institutions in Nigeria, and I am eager to see the University grow from strength to strength. I charge you to maintain the high standards of the University and ensure the sustenance of world-class academic practices,” the Governor added.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor ‘Ayo Adebooye, informed the governor that the 350-capacity student hostel was built from the proceeds of Internally Generated Revenue.

He appreciated the Governor for the office complex, noting that it gave the University good standing before accreditors during the accreditation of its Radiography and Radiation Science programme.