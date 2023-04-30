From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday commiserated with friends and families of residents of the state whose lives were lost in an accident that claimed 16 lives at Odeomu, Ayedaade Local Government on Friday.

Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, expressed unhappiness over the incident, describing it as an unfortunate occurrence.

He prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and grant the family fortitude to bear the loss adding that it is a loss not only for their families but for Osun state as a whole.

“I commiserate with friends and families of victims of the Odeomu road accident which took several lives.

“It is a very shocking incident that is very sad and at the same time very unfortunate.

“This is not a loss for the family alone but indeed a loss for Osun state,” he added.