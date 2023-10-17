From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on the occasion of his 49th year birthday, eulogizing him as a foremost traditional ruler in the promotion of culture and heritage.

Also, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dotun Babayemi, has urged the monarch not to relent in his efforts to lead the cultural renaissance of the Yoruba race.

Babayemi in his congratulatory message to the monarch, on Tuesday, said the call to the monarch became necessary because of the dying culture of the Yoruba-speaking people which is being threatened by civilization.

“As one of the foremost Yoruba monarchs, I want to appeal to our revered Kabiyesi, Ooni Ogunwusi in conjunction with other obas in the land, to continue to work concertedly to ensure the preservation of our culture and traditions currently at the brink of extinction.

“To this effect, while rejoicing with him for clocking another year, I pray that God will continue to bless him with the needed strength and wisdom to continue to lead us while Yoruba land and the country as a whole, shall continue to witness peace and progress,” Babayemi said.

In a statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke described Oba Ogunwusi as a symbolic leader, making his remarkable efforts towards the preservation of Yoruba ideals and culture.

Adeleke extols the humble carriage of the Arole Oduduwa and pronounced commitment to the unity of the race, expressing his admiration for the monarch’s style of leadership, which embodies a strong emphasis on the well-being and prosperity of the people.