From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has appointed himself as Commissioner for Works and his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi as Commissioner for Sports and Special Needs.

Speaking at the inuaugation, he charged them to be innovative, generate and implement new ideas, warning that corrupt conduct will be heavily sanctioned.

He commended the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its frontline role in the making of the cabinet, saying, “the party sets the template for the selection process and I accept the party’s decisions. As you are coming on board, the task before us is enormous. We have a duty to turn our adversity into assets. We must re-engineer our economy, generate wealth, engage our youth, deepen our economic base, embrace the digital economy, and implement our climate action agenda.”

He announced Kolapo Alimi as Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Dosu Babatunde, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jola Akintola, Commissioner for Health, and Jimi Bada as Commissioner for Justice.

Others are Moshood Olagunju as Commissioner for Youth Affairs, Soji Ajeigbe as Commissioner for Government Affairs and Protocol, Ayo Awolowo as Commissioner for Women’s Affairs, Eluwole Adedipo as Commissioner for Education, Olusesan Oyedele as Commissioner for Transport, Dr. BT Salam as Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Olufemi Oroniyi-Commissioner for Water Resources, Prof. Moruf Ademola Adeleke as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning.

Also, Maruff Ayofe was announced as Commissioner for Science Information Communications and Technology, Mrs. Adenike Folasade Adeleke as Commissioner for Federal Affairs, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo as Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Mr. Shola Ogungbile as Commissioner for Finance, Tola Faseru as Commissioner for Agriculture, Mayowa Adejonrin as Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Festus Adeyemo as Commissioner for Energy, Aderibigbe Rasheed as Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ojo Fafa Abiodun as Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ganiyu Olaoluwa as Commissioner for a Rural Development and Community Affairs, George Alabi as Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Bayo Ogunbangbe as Commissioner for Cooperatives and Empowerment, and Biyi Odunlade as Commissioner for Political Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations.