From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State GovernorAdemola Adeleke has approved the payment of another batch of half salary arrears and the July salary.

A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, noted that the payment makes it the third tranche in line with the template issued early this year to pay the arrears every quarter.

He explained that the administration has paid that of the first and second quarters while workers will receive the third quarter payment alongside their July salary.

“This administration inherited about N26 billion naira in half-salary debt and about N50 billion naira in pension-related debt from the previous government.

“I want to assure Osun workers that the payment is progressing as scheduled. Despite the tight fiscal situation, we are prioritizing workers’ welfare by paying the inherited debt on an installment basis.

“As a government of the people, by the people and for the people, we will remain focussed on human development even as we work to upgrade our infrastructure and develop our local economy,” he added.

Governor Ademola Adeleke restated his commitment to the faithful implementation of the template for the payment of the inherited salary debt, adding that the template is a consensus among all stakeholders on how to exit the half-salary rope.