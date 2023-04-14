From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has appointed Taiwo Asaolu as the pioneer vice chancellor of the University of Ilesa.

A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, yesterday, stressed the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, issued letters of appointment to the principal officers in his office.

According to the statement, Funso Ojo was appointed as registrar, Mukaila Oyekanmi was appointed as bursar, and Adewale Ogunsipe was appointed as the librarian.

Asaolu is a professor of Accounting and Finance and former dean, of the Faculty of Administration at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He was appointed as the chairman of the University of Ilesa Review Committee set up by Governor Adeleke to address all outstanding issues for the eventual take-off of the university.

Adeleke had upon assumption of office dissolved the governing council constituted by former governor Adegboyega Oyetola headed by Isaac Adewole with Sola Akinrinade, Labo Poopola, Oluyemisi Obilade, Akinwande Akinola, Rasheed Sarumi, as members.