From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke, has appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor ‘Ayo Adebooye, as a member of the State Education Summit Planning Committee.

A statement by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, on Saturday, said “our Vice-Chancellor, Professor ‘Ayo Clement Adebooye, a seasoned Scholar, Researcher, and Serial grant winner, has been appointed a member of Osun State Education Summit Planning Committee by the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke.

“Professor Adebooye’s appointment was confirmed in a letter dated 21st June, 2023, signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Osun State Ministry of Education, Mr M. A. K. Jimoh.

“Professor Adebooye was selected for this assignment as a result of his vast experience and exposure in the education sector, and along with other members, saddled with the responsibility of evaluating the current educational system and recommending well defined policies on the primary, secondary and tertiary tiers of education in the State.

“The Vice-Chancellor appreciates Mr. Governor for the confidence reposed in him to deliver and reassures His Excellency and the people of Osun of his commitment to the task of evaluating and recommending carefully thought-out and empirically-driven sustainable policies that would rejig the education sector across the three levels,” Adesoji added.

He noted that the committee was inaugurated on Friday, by the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, on behalf of the Executive Governor.