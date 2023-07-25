From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has announced the appointment of his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, and 29 others as special advisers.

Adeleke had sought the approval of the state House of Assembly to appoint 25 special advisers and 25 commissioners.

A statement by Rasheed on Tuesday said that Adeleke appointed 30 special advisers after securing the approval of additional five persons to strengthen state governance.

He said the appointees would be inaugurated Wednesday with recently appointed board chairmen and vice chairmen and a portfolio will be assigned to them.

“The Governor has also secured approval for five more Special Advisers in addition to the previously approved 25 to make a total of 30. Of the expected 30 advisers, 10 are of cabinet ranks,” he added.