From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Minister of Power Chief Adebayo Adelabu will revolutionise the power sector towards ensuring stable electricity supply and economic prosperity in Nigeria.

A business tycoon and media consultant Idris Busari, made the remarks when he featured on a live media programme in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to him, Adelabu will surprise Nigerians with stable power supply earlier than anticipated, adding that the minister is fully prepared to initiate a remarkable turnaround in the sector, focusing on generation, transmission, and distribution, despite the challenges at hand.

Highlighting Adelabu’s determination, Busari asserted that the transformation would begin to take effect within a few months. He, however, warned that any segment of the sector that fails to comply with the transformation process would be left behind to face the consequences.

Addressing the prevailing skepticism and criticism surrounding the power sector, Busari urged Nigerians to replace curses with optimism and support for Adelabu.

He emphasised that the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, saying it would provide the perfect backdrop for Adelabu to utilise his initiative and resilience in turning things around.

Busari further revealed that Adelabu is committed to significantly increasing power generation to cater to the socio-economic needs of over 200 million Nigerians.

The minister’s readiness to leverage the potential of state governments to drive the power sector, he noted, had showcased his expertise and knowledge in the field.