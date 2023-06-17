One of African leading fashion entrepreneurs, Adekemi Ayodele is setting the deadlines for her 2023 calendar as she recently launched the online store of her fashion business, Abaake by eQuip. The United Kingdom-based Nigerian fashion designer, who is known as a big campaigner for slow fashion to promote sustainable fashion consumption towards a climate change advocacy, claimed she started her trade learning from a creative mother and has made her marks with her Abaake by eQuip designs and the eQuip Fashion School,where she trains the young the craft in indigenous clothing and how to succeed in the fashion business.

With a lot of mentions and honours, the seamstress was one of the pioneer facilitators for the NYSC SAED programme in Ibadan where over 100 graduates were trained and also her contribution in the ‘free face mask’ distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic was widely noted. At the launch of her online store, she hinted that the Nigerian fabric is not new to the international space but she believes there is need to integrate the local fabrics into an everyday wear across the world and in Nigeria, forming the major reason Abaake by eQuip with a large clientele base in Nigeria, UK, USA and Canada is being launched online.