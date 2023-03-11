by Ajiri Daniels

By Cosmas Omegoh

Retired Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACP), Segun Adegoke, who was recently appointed Special Adviser, Migration and Homeland Security to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, rounded off his engagements with security agencies with a courtesy visit to the Garrison Commander Nigerian Army, Odogbo, Ibadan.

Adegoke, a lawyer, and former United Nations Advisor on Immigration, was appointed to the office established by Governor Makinde in 2022 “to secure and safeguard the state (against kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities) and enhance the economic prosperity of the people and the state.”

Adegoke told our correspondent that “the Office of Migration provides professional services to enhance the economy of our state and manage the flow of people and products into and out of Oyo State.” He said that became necessary “considering the fact that Oyo State is bordered by the states of Kwara in the north, Osun in the east, Ogun and the Republic of Benin in the south west.”

He said the purpose of the visit were “to inform them of the establishment, functions and duties of the Special Adviser, Migration and Homeland Security, to collaborate and collocate with the security agencies for synergy, take proactive actions by building information sharing partnership with stakeholders and other security agencies, prepare for and protect the state against security threats and other hazards such as natural or man-made disasters, as well as public health emergencies and to enable the government to regulate mining and other mineral exploitation activities through strict implementation of the relevant provisions of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007.”

He expressed happiness that the engagements were impactful because “the heads and operatives of security agencies and other stakeholders are aware of the duties and functions of Special Adviser, Migration and Homeland Security to the Executive Governor of Oyo State.

“They have imbibed the culture of diligent exploitation of human and professional intelligence networks to improve inter-agency coordination, collaboration and cooperation.”

He recalled that some of the heads of security and other para-military agencies visited were Colonel Oladipo Ajibola, DG. Operation Burst, Ibadan;

Customs Area Controller, Babajide Jaiyeoba of Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/ Osun Command, the General Manager, Oyo State Fire Service, Nigerian Correctional Service, Ibadan, among others.

Adegoke thanked Governor Makinde for his good vision to ensure “holistic security of Oyo state” by his appointment.”

He rated the office as “a feat and the first in the entire 36 states of Nigeria. It’s a record, based on my expertise and experience as a former United Nations Advisor on Immigration.”

Adegoke gave credit to Governor Makinde for creating the new office. He said having a homeland security was paramount, recalling that the economy of every state blossoms more in a state of peace.

“When Governor Makinde created the office of homeland security, he had in mind to boosts the security of the state.

“Market men and women and even artisans for instance will prosper better if their markets are secure from fire disasters. Urban dwellers will be happier to learn that the government cares about their safety.

“Farmers in the rural areas will do better if we nip incidents of kidnapping and threats to their lives in the bud.”

He added that Governor Makinde through the creation of the office had more than ever before, made it know that security of lives and property is paramount and urged the people to recognise that fact and accord him the credit for that.