From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer and founder of Whiskey Mistress, Mrs Adenike Isi Adeeko, has congratulated the chairman and lead designer of the Vodi Group, Seyi Adekunle, over his nomination and approval for the National Honours Award in the rank of OON, (Officer of the Order of the Niger), by the immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari.

Fashion entrepreneur, Seyi Adekunle is the chairman and lead designer of the Vodi Group of Companies, a company that excels in customised men’s suits and conventional clothes, as well as its sister company, which focuses on a wide range of shoes. However, he is also called Seyivodi.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by herself and shared with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, saying: “This achievement is a testament to your exceptional talent, hard work, and dedication to your craft.”

Adeeko said: “It is with great pleasure that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on receiving the National Award for your outstanding contribution to the fashion industry.

“Your innovative designs have captured the hearts of many, and your artistic vision has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the fashion industry. Your passion for fashion and your commitment to excellence has set you apart as a true leader in your field, and this award is a recognition of your remarkable achievements.

“Your creativity, attention to detail, and ability to push boundaries have made you a role model to many aspiring designers. You have inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence in their chosen fields.

“As you bask in the glory of this well-deserved recognition, I want you to know that your contributions to the fashion industry have not gone unnoticed. Your talent and hard work have earned you this prestigious award, and I have no doubt that you will continue to inspire and innovate for years to come.

“Once again, congratulations on this incredible achievement. I wish you all the best as you continue to pursue your passion and make your mark on the fashion world,” she said.