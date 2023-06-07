By Sunday Ani

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Prince Adewole Adebayo has taken a swipe at the former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, for saying that Islam would continue to dominate politics not only in Kaduna but also in Nigeria, describing him as a divisive bigot.

El-Rufai was alleged to have told his audience before handing over to his successor that the Islamic dominance in Kaduna had been successfully replicated in Nigeria and that it would continue.

In the video containing the speech which has since gone viral on social media, El-Rufai further alleged that the victory of President Bola Tinubu had silenced the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and even boasted that the action would sustain an Islamic-dominated government for 20 years and more, not only in Kaduna State but also in Nigeria as a whole.

Expectedly, the video has been generating reactions, especially from among Christians, who have all condemned his statement.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and former National Director of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Samuel Kwamkur, has cautioned the former governor against setting Nigeria on fire with his utterances.

He expressed disappointment at El-Rufai noting that the classification of the citizens of his state as ‘them’ versus ‘us’ meant that the former governor could not be exonerated from the wanton killings and demolition of houses and places of worship of Christians in Kaduna State.

Adebayo, in his verified tweeter account @Pres_Adebayo, said a political agenda based on tribe and religion, is hateful to a diverse and plural Nigeria.

“I condemn the provocative and divisive bigotry inherent in the statement of Governor @elrufai on Islamic dominance in the politics of Kaduna and Nigeria. A political agenda founded on ethnicity and religion is anathema to a diverse and plural Nigeria. No to yes daddies on all sides,” he noted.