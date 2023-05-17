By Sunday Ani

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the just concluded February 25 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has condemned Tuesday’s attack on the convoy of the United States Embassy in Anambra State leaving four persons dead. He also commiserated with the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden.

The incident which happened along Atani-Osamale Road in Ogbaru, Anambra State, led to the death of two staff and two police officers while three others, two police officers and driver were kidnapped and their vehicle set ablaze thereafter.

Anambra State and other parts of the South-East have witnessed a sharp rise in attacks on security forces since the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) launched an armed wing in late 2020. However, the group has so far made no public comments on the latest development.

Prince Adebayo on his official tweeter handle @PresAdebayo, had tweeted: “On behalf of members of @TheSDPNg and well meaning Nigerians, I deeply commiserate with @JoeBiden, @SecBlinken, US Government, people of the United States of America and families of victims of the assassination in terrorist attacks against the US embassy convoy in Ogbaru, Anambra State.”