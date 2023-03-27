From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi, has urged the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to address the pains of Igbo.

He noted that the wound of civil war is still fresh in the minds of some Igbo, saying Tinubu should consider reintegration of the tribe to cement the nation’s unity.

In a statement personally signed, Oluwo appealed to Tinubu to propose a committee or conference to address the pains of the Igbo.

The monarch observed that the attitude and utterances of Igbo towards the just-concluded general elections have further unraveled their pain.

“The spirit of brotherhood should be seen and experienced. Nigerians are different kegs of water. The colour of the kegs is our language while the content remains the same. We should respect the content irrespective of the colour.

“The attitude and utterances of some Igbos have pointed to the fact that the wound and damage incurred by the Nigerian Civil War of July 1967 to 15th January 1970 were still fresh. The Igbo counted the highest loss of human lives and properties. They are our brothers. The injury inflicted by the war is inimical to the unity of Nigeria.

“I know the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be a smart leader. He should prioritise the unity of Nigeria through the reintegration of Igbos to further cement the unity of Nigeria. The president-elect needs to reach out to them. We are all one spirit in a body.

“The president-elect should work on a united nation. We are better off and could grow faster in unison. Our difference in culture and language is strength under a competent leader.

“Calling a national dialogue will foster unity and heal the wound inflicted by the harm. We should learn from the past, forgives ourselves, and forget.

“Let’s engage the leaders of Igbos most especially their traditional heads. The dialogue can be extended to the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. It’s always better for all of us to jaw-jaw and not war-war. I’m hopeful Ohaneze Indigbo leaders will listen,” Oluwo added.