From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A Professor of psychiatry and a distinguished mental health specialist, Prof. Kingsley Akhigbe, has tasked government and other healthcare stakeholders to address crucial concerns related to mental health.

Besides, he urged members of the society to support persons battling with mental health issues particularly showing them compassion.

Professor Akhigbe who is of the Department of Mental Health, University of Benin (UNIBEN)/University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), made the call on Thursday while delivering the 293 inaugural lecture series of the University of Benin entitled, “Kolomental and the Elephant in the Room- Our Mental Health”.

He delved into the concept of “Kolomental,” shedding light on individuals coping with severe mental health issues and advocated for empathy and understanding for patients suffering mental disorder.

He said: “Beyond “Kolomental,” the lecture unveiled often unnoticed, non-psychotic psychiatric illnesses affecting individuals across society. These challenges frequently go undiagnosed and untreated. To this end, I emphasized the need for increased awareness and support”.

Professor Akhigbe, while stressing the need to break the stigma surrounding mental health, called for open dialogue, understanding, and compassion to combat the barriers preventing individuals from seeking help, just as he identified the warning signs of various mental health issues to include, stress, substance abuse, bullying, among others.

He said early intervention and support were crucial in seeking help and emphasized the role of individuals, communities, and institutions in promoting mental well-being and sued for Evidence-based approaches to improving mental health outcomes just as he also emphasized the significance of research in advancing the field.

Nothing that the 293 inaugural lecture is a call to action, Prof. urged attendees and the broader community to engage in conversations that can transform lives.