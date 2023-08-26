From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Godfrey Onah has charged the new traditional ruler of Ukwuotu, Edenu, Ede Oballa autonomous community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, HRH Igwe Vitalis Onah to use his academic expertise to add value to the traditional institution.

The bishop gave the charge in Nsukka on Saturday in a church service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish Ukwuoto that proceeded the Coronation and First Ofalla Festival of Igwe Vitalis Onah who is an American-based professor of Forensic Accounting and Fraud Examination at the University of America, Curacao.

He said that the royal father should use his experience and academic prowess to add value to traditional Institutions in the country as well as attract development to his community.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. For the people to entrust their traditional stool to you is a big call for service and good leadership, you must not disappoint the trust and confidence they bestowed on you.

“As a professor from American University and one who has traveled far and near and garnered experience in many works of life, you should use your position to add value to traditional institutions by making differences that will be worthy of emulation.

“As a Knight of the catholic church should not introduce Idol worshiping in the name of culture or tradition in your community. The church is not against tradition, but we are against idol worshiping and other obnoxious traditional practices,” he said.

Bishop Onah who was represented by Rev. Fr. Uchenna Eze, the parish priest in charge of St. Peter’s parish Owere Nsukka urged the people of the community to always support and pray for the traditional ruler for peace, progress, and development of the community.

In his remark, the new monarch said that the combination of his academics and kingship would guide and help him to reform some of the cultural and traditional practices of the newly created autonomous community.

“Today’s event presents us with a milestone in our evolutionary trajectory. Ukwuotu was once a small ancient community that has grown into an actively vibrant population with vital demographic statistics to merit our new status as an Autonomous Community.

“Having a combination of academics and tradition will help me to reform some of our traditions and culture as well as rid off things that are bad and clumsy in our traditional and cultural practice.

“As we welcome our many friends of goodwills to join us in relishing our God-given festival of both providence and necessity, it is pertinent to remind ourselves that ours is a community of shared value resilience and aspiration to a strong social value and ambitions,” he said.

The traditional ruler appealed to the Enugu State government and spirited individuals to help scale up the livelihood of the people with the provisions of a Cottage Hospital, Pipe Born Water, and a Skill Acquisition Centre.

Speaking, Prof Gamaliel Prince, the Vice-Chancellor of American University said he was in Nigeria to witness the coronation of Onah as the traditional ruler of his community

who is a staff of the university.

“As an institution of higher learning, we believe in respecting the culture and tradition of the people which is their identity.

“People should separate culture and tradition from idol worship as a christian and educated person don’t believe idol worship in whatever guise.

“I have no doubt that Onah as a Christian and professor would make a difference in the traditional ruler institution,” he said.

Prince announced 10 scholarship awards on behalf of the university to the community, which he said was the university’s way of promoting education in the community as well as giving back to society.

“The community should give us 10 most intelligent youths we will sponsor and take care of their education up to PhD level in our university,” he said.

Early in a remark, the Town Union President of the Ukwuotu autonomous community, Chief Theophilus Ozioko assured that the town union and the people of the community will rally their support around the new Igwe for peace and development of the community.

The highlights of the occasion was the conferment of chieftaincy titles by the new Igwe to some prominent Nigerians.