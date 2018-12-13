Philip Nwosu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has kicked against the unprovoked and dastardly attack on the campaign convoy its governorship candidate in Ogun State, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka and called on the authorities to fish out the culprits with immediate effect.

The party frowned at what it called the ignoble culture of executive recklessness, intimidation and dictatorship prevalent in the Nigerian democratic space.

The party also insists that the APC Governor of Ogun State and President Muhammadu Buhari are to be held accountable for any loss of lives, and breach of peace, owing to the failure of security agencies.

READ ALSO: APC primaries: Submit to party’s supremacy, Ambode, Shettima urge aggrieved aspirants in Lagos, Ogun

National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mrs. Yemi Kolapo, said in a statement, on Thursday, that such culture should not be allowed to further derail Nigeria’s fledgling democracy.

Condemning in all forms, the recent attack on the campaign team of the ADC gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State she said ADC would not allow itself to be intimidated at any level by people who could only be enemies of democracy.

She said, “The campaign team of our gubernatorial candidate, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, was attacked at Ibese, in Yewa North, Ogun State.

“Our people and thousands of supporters were prevented from holding a peaceful rally in the most ugly manner, while two party members were shot and are in critical condition. Many others also sustained serious injuries.

“This ignoble culture of intimidation and dictatorship must be discontinued if we must save our democracy.

“Every political party in Nigeria should be allowed free access to main events centres. There must be no preferential treatment for any political party and government should guarantee safety of lives and property without bias for any group.”

The party called on law enforcement agencies to commit their professional training to serving the interest of the entire populace and contributing their quota to rebuilding the nation.

“They should refrain from being tools in the hands of the people in power at the moment.

“The ugly scenario that culminated in the swearing in of a governor with stolen mandate in Osun State is still fresh in the minds of Nigerians, and citizens must rise up to say ‘No’ to all forms of electoral corruption and violence,” ADC publicity secretary said.

She urged major parties in Nigeria not to deliberately make the voting atmosphere poisonous for the electorate in a bid to retain power by all means.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court fix March 8 to decide on Patience Jonathan’s accounts

The party also called on relevant authorities to immediately launch a thorough investigation into the Wednesday attack on the ADC gubernatorial campaign team in Ogun State, and bring those responsible to book.

“Nigerians should, however, not be distracted by the deliberate show of violence, aimed at discouraging the public from going out en-masse to vote out the non-performing ruling government at all levels.

“It is on record that the ruling party and other threatened ones have tried to break our great party, ADC, in our strongest states, without luck.

“They have, however, resorted to physical attacks to try to stop what God has perfected. They will not succeed,” she declared.