By Damiete Braide

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has enjoined stakeholders in the educational sector to join hands with the Federal Government with the task of revamping, rebuilding and re-positioning the teaching profession.

Mallam Adamu made this known at the 38th combined graduation ceremony of Federal College of Education (Teaching) Akoka, Lagos which held yesterday.

In his words ” We do not need a soothsayer to tell us that teacher education is the engine room for achieving quality human capital development needed to drive the economy.

For the graduands, the minister said, today marks the beginning of s new phase of life, as most of you would either be launched into the “world of work” or engaged in higher educational pursuits.

” I wish you the best as you navigate your way around career paths and service to humanity.”

Dr Wahab Ademola Azeez, Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka, in his welcome address said our gathering here today is for conferment of the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and the Professional Diploma in Education on deserving graduands of 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions.

‘ I am delighted to express the satisfaction of the Governing Council and College Management that the college is graduating a total of 6,193 students.

The Provost admonished the graduands that their future is promising and I am optimistic that each of you will occupy high positions in your respective professional areas to render valuable assistance to the college. Go into the world with technical expertise, cheerfulness, courage and strong belief that you can and will succeed. The task may be hard but it will be definitely rewarding.” He said.