From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the ruling party over the zoning of principal officers for the National Assembly.

He made the appeal after a consultative meeting attanded by the national leadership of the party, some members of the National Assembly and President-elect, Bola Tinubu, at the Defence House, Abuja,yesterday.

At the meeting, aside Adamu were two Deputy National Chairmen, Abubakar Kyari and Emma Enekwu, National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima,and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRasak Abdulrahman.

On the side of the National Assembly were Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani.

The meeting coincided with the inspection of the maintenance and renovation work at the Defence House, the official residence of the President-elect pending his inauguration in May.

The outcome of the meeting which lasted for about an hour was not made public to the newsmen as all attendees at the meeting kept sealed lips and headed for their cars.

However, cornered by journalists, Adamu simply said they had a fruitful deliberation.

Asked if the meeting was able to resolve the zoning of the 10th National Assembly, the former Nasarawa State Governor said: “Nigerians should be patient with the party; we should wait. What is good for the country is what is good for us as a party. We are only celebrating the victory of our party now.”

However, a source at the meeting said the President-elect only came to inspect his official residence , but used the opportunity to meet with some key officials of the party and the National Assembly.

“Stakeholders at the meeting agreed during the meeting to consult further and reconvened later at night,” he said.