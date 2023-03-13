by Ajiri Daniels

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has called for increased actions and steps that would promote peace, unity and prosperity among commonwealth nations.

Adamu, in his remarks at an event to commemorate the 2023 commonwealth day in Abuja, on Monday, stressed the need for all countries of the commonwealth to look out for the welfare and wellbeing of member countries of the commonwealth for inclusive growth and prosperity.

He said: “Like we all know, the existence of peace in any space of human aggregation or nation translates to progress, wealth and tranquility. It enhances positive outcomes in trade, investment, human rights, democratic governance, quality education, digitized learning and most importantly entrenches equity and equality, which in Nigeria and most Commonwealth means empowerment of youths, women and the girl-child

“As we celebrate, it is important we remind ourselves that the prosperity, peace and security is a collective responsibility and requires mutual commitment and perseverance. The commemoration of the year 2023 Commonwealth Day is a re-awakening call that the promotion of unity, love, peace and prosperity is the foundation of development for our country in particular and the body of commonwealth nations in general.”

Director, Education Support Services, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. L.I Giginna, in her remarks, said that this year’s event is unique being the first after His Majesty, Prince Charles III acceded to the throne as King of the United Kingdom after the demise of the venerated Queen Elizabeth II, his Mother.

“Today marks a decade of signing the Commonwealth Charter that positioned Commonwealth nations as the golden globe and the year declared specially for the youths by Commonwealth Heads of Government.

“Federal Ministry of Education promotes the commemoration of Commonwealth Day every year not just to highlight the historical ties and evolution to the present status of equity in diversity by member nations, but to also model the vision of unity and peace envisaged for Nigeria due to our diverse socio-economic and cultural background.

“We want to forge a common future devoid of tribalism, violence, incessant attacks on students and teachers, destruction of education infrastructure, among others. The Commonwealth vision projects mutual respect for one and all, a virtue worthy of emulation by adolescents and young people for sustainable peace and harmony to prevail.”

Meanwhile, a message from Buckingham Palace, King Charles, noted that the myriad connections between commonwealth nations have sustained and enriched the countries for more than seven decades, stressing that commitment to peace, progress and opportunity will sustain the nations for many more years to come.

King Charles said: “Commonwealth Day was an occasion of particular pride for my beloved Mother. The late Queen. It’s a treasured opportunity to celebrate our Commonwealth family, to whose service she dedicated her long and remarkable life.

“In succeeding Her Majesty as Head of the Commonwealth, I draw great strength from her example, together with all that I have learnt from the extraordinary people I have met, throughout the Commonwealth, over so many years.

“The Commonwealth has been a constant in my own life, and yet its diversity continues to amaze and inspire me. Its near-boundless potential as a force for good in the world demands our highest ambition. Its sheer scale challenges us to unite and be bold.

“This week marks the 10th anniversary of the Charter of the Commonwealth, which gives expression to our defining values, peace and justice; tolerance, respect and solidarity; care for our environment, and for the most vulnerable among us.”