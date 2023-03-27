By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged government at all levels to partner with private sectors to develop Nigeria’s tourism industry.

Adams emphasised that while the government plays a crucial role, the development of the industry could not be achieved without collaboration with the private sector. He noted that culture and tourism are essential tools for wealth creation and could help boost Nigeria’s economy.

Adams made the call during a press conference in Lagos where he unveiled plans for the 12th edition of the Eledumare Festival. The festival is a 21-day event set to hold from March 27 to April 18 and will feature several programmes, including Taekwondo, fashion shows, table tennis, Ayo Olopon, beach soccer, a special football game, and the Harvest of Praise. Other events lined up include visits to an orphanage, a Yoruba quiz competition, cultural displays, and a festival float.

The Aare Onakakanfo disclosed that all the programmes would take place in various locations across Lagos and Ogun state. He explained that the Eledumare Festival is the most significant festival on the Yoruba anniversary calendar, as it reflects the people’s respect and humility towards the Most High God, the creator of heaven and earth. The festival is a way of showing gratitude to the almighty God, who has helped sustain the ideals of the foundation for the past 21 years.

“We celebrate Eledumare festival to strengthen our beliefs and faith in the Most High God and to spread the gospel of unity, peace, and dedication to the Yoruba cause,” Adams said.