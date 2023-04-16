By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Hudu Ari, has unilaterally declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru Binani, winner of the state governorship elections.

The REC was said to have sneaked into the collation centre two hours before the scheduled time for the resumption of collation to declare the APC candidate, Aishatu Dahiru Binani, as the winner.

The results of about 10 local governments were already announced since the commencement of the collation of the supplementary governorship elections results at about 9 am on April 15 and the collation was suspended to officially resume today 16th of April, 2023.

While the entire state awaits the resumption of collation, it was reported that the REC, Hudu Yunusa Ari, came to the collation centre at around 9 am to mysteriously declare the APC candidate winner.

Details of the results released so far show that the governor was leading by a wide margin.

At the declaration of the elections as inconclusive, the Adamawa State Governor was already leading by 31,249.

Below are the details of the collated results so far:

DEMSA

Reg. Voters 366

Accredited. Voters 168

APC 43

PDP 124

Total Valid Votes 167

Rej. Votes 01

Total Votes Cast 168

YOLA SOUTH

Reg. Voters 5477

Accredited Voters 1552

APC 797

PDP 678

Total Valid Votes 1499

Rej. Votes 53

Total Votes Cast 1552

YOLA NORTH

Reg. Voters 2222

Accredited Voters 746

APC 368

PDP 357

Total Valid Votes 729

Rej. Votes 17

Total Votes Cast 746

LAMURDE

Reg. Voters 2275

Accredited. Voters 886

APC 285

PDP 580

Total Valid Votes 867

Rej. Votes 19

Total Votes Cast 886

JADA

Reg. Voters 802

Accredited Voters 442

APC 145

PDP 271

Total Valid Votes 423

Rej. Votes 16

Total Votes Cast 439

GANYE

Reg. Voters 863

Accredited Voters 501

APC 176

PDP 309

Total Valid Votes 496

Rej. Votes 05

Total Votes Cast 501

SONG

Reg. Voters 2275

Accredited Voters 1011

APC 558

PDP 411

Total Valid Votes 983

Rej. Votes 17

Total Votes Cast 1000

SHELLENG

Reg. Voters 1081

Accredited Voters 526

APC 223

PDP 299

Total Valid Votes 522

Rej. Votes 04

Total Votes Cast 526

MAIHA

Reg. Voters 702

Accredited Voters 389

APC 172

PDP 207

Total Valid Votes 382

Rej. Votes 07

Total Votes Cast 389

HONG

APC : 361

PDP : 1056