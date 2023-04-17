From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday announced an indefinite suspension of its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Adamawa state, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, ordering him to stay away from its office in Yola.

INEC hinged his suspension on the ignominious role in illegally declaring the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Dahiru Binani as Governor-elect in last weekend’s supplementary election.

The commission, consequently ordered the Administrative Secretary to take charge of the running of the office in the state, perhaps pending the determination of th3 veracity of his involvement.

The commission’s decision was conveyed in a letter dated April 17, 2023 and signed by the commission’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

The letter partly read; “I hereby convey the commission’s decision that you (Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State, should stay away from the commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice.

“The Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect,” the letter read.