From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the arrest and prosecution of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner, in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari, for declaring the All Progressives Congress ( APC) candidate, Aishatu Dahiru, as winner of the gubernatorial contest in the state.

The PDP acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, who spoke at a press briefing, in Abuja, also charged the Inspector General Police, Baba Usman, to sanction the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police for allegedly providing cover for the declaration against the provisions of the extant act.

Ari had last Sunday declared the APC candidate as winner of the Adamawa governorship poll. However, the INEC headquarters nullified the declaration, stating that it is not in the place of the REC to announce the poll results.

Damagum noted that “the action of the Adamawa State REC is a reckless, inexcusable and unpardonable assault on our Democracy, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, INEC Guidelines and the manifest Will of the people of Adamawa State, which they expressed in voting enmasse for the PDP.

“This action by Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari amounts to a “Civilian Coup” with the intention to take control and install an illegal government in Adamawa State contrary to the provision of Section 1 Sub-section 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“For clarity Section 1 Sub-section 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides;’The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall not be governed, nor shall any person or group of persons take control of the government of Nigeria or any part thereof, except in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution’.

“The PDP insists that such subversive conduct of Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari must not go unpunished. We restate our demand that INEC should without further delay hand over Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari to the police for investigation and prosecution.

“The Inspector General of Police should, as a matter of urgency, remove, investigate and sanction the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police for providing cover and enabling the perpetration of this grievous criminal act against our democracy.”