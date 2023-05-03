From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters have announced the arrest and detention of the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Officer, Barrister Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure, said Ari was arrested by men of the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team, in Abuja yesterday.

Adejobi, in a statement, said the former REC, who is currently in police custody, is undergoing interrogation to ascertain the motives and motivations behind his alleged improper actions during the supplementary elections in Adamawa State.

Adejobi, in the statement made available to Daily Sun, said: “The Nigeria Police Force, hereby, confirms the arrest of Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who was alleged to have announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the gubernatorial election during the recently concluded supplementary election, following calls for his arrest and investigation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the basis of alleged impropriety in the course of supplementary gubernatorial polls in the state.

Ari, who was arrested by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team in Abuja, yesterday, is currently in police custody and is being grilled to ascertain the motives and motivations behind his alleged improper actions during the supplementary elections in Adamawa State. In addition, other officials and individuals culpable in the saga are being interrogated by the team.

The Inspector-General of Police has given clear assurance that every individual involved/indicted in the matter will be apprehended and investigated in line with the provisions of the law for possible prosecution. The Inspector-General of Police has assured of the commitment of the force to ensuring that justice is served in this case and that all guilty parties are brought to justice.

However, a source close to the embattled REC said he (Barr. Yunusa-Ari) was not arrested, but simply honoured a letter of invitation sent to him by the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Office of the Inspector General of Police, Abuja.

The letter dated April 27, 2023 had requested Ari to report at the Police Force Headquarters on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 1000hrs.

The read in part: “The Bureau is investigating a case of conduct likely to cause breach of peace, violation of neutrality, impersonating a Collation/returning Officer, disobedience to lawful order/directive, impersonation and announcing false governorship result of the just concluded Adamawa State governorship supplementary election of 15th April, 2023 in which your name featured prominently.

“In view of the above, you are, hereby, requested to report at the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja office, Police Force Headquarters, Shehu Shagari Way, Central area, Abuja to interview the Assistant Inspector General of Police, INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, on Friday 5th May, 2923 at 1000hrs.”