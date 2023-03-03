– Reserves Comments on Its Candidate

By Billy Graham Abel Yola

Ahead of the scheduled governorship elections nationwide, slated for the 11th of March, 2023, the state chapter of the Labour Party led by its Chairman, Nicholas Christopher, has called on all its supporters in Adamawa to vote for the most Competent and credible governorship candidate in the state in order to improve the fortunes of the state.

Nicholas said, the party’s decision to call its members to vote for any other governorship candidate is in consistence Labour Party’s and Peter Obi’s good governance mantra as the party is committed to furthering the interest of the common man everywhere in the country.

Nicholas made the remarks at a press briefing, over the weekend, in Yola, Adamawa state

The Labour Party Chieftain also used the opportunity to task the supporters of the party to vote for all candidates of the Labour Party running for the state house of assembly in the state in order to strengthen the position of the party to rescue the people from era of bad governance and misrule.

Nicholas stressed that, all the candidates of the party running for the state house of assembly will enjoy the full backing of the party and the party will leave no stone unturned in order to have a strong presence at the state house of assembly.

When asked about the governorship candidate of the party he said, the candidate of the party and his band of imposters have committed grave offense against the party but the hierarchy of the party still reviewing his case and will mete out the appropriate sanctions at the appropriate time.

According to Nicholas, “We are aware that he, the candidate of the party, Umar Mustapha, endorsed the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and that is unacceptable but his case is being reviewed and we will issue a statement to that effect very soon.

“You cannot stand against our presidential candidate and think you will not be punished. We urge all our members to go out and campaign and vote for Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming house of assembly elections but on the governorship Candidate we reserve our comment, we will invite the press soon and make our position known.”

Ahead of the February 25th presidential elections the governorship candidate of LP in Adamawa, Umar Mustapha, had endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Candidate, Bola Tinubu, ahead of his party’s candidate, Peter Obi.