SGF too for sanction

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resolved to petition the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to immediately investigate the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, over his behaviour in the Adamawa governorship supplementary election last weekend.

INEC in a breaking news on its verified twitter handle disclosed that it will also send a petition to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action.

The Commission further noted that the collation process in the Adamawa governorship supplementary poll shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer.

According to the tweets, the Commission noted; “in its meeting today, 18th April 2023, the Commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa governorship election and decided to: write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the REC for Adamawa State, Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“It will also request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action,” the Commission tweeted.

On when the collation will start, the electoral umpire noted; “The collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer.”