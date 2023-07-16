By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa State chapter of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) has successfully conducted a comprehensive 10-day skill acquisition training programme, graduating 38 participants across three skill sets, local pasta production, grinding, and tailoring.

While drawing the training to a close, the association organized a grand ceremony that pulled together a distinguished guest list, including representatives of the deputy governor, Her Royal Majesty, Haj Aishatu Barkindo Mustapha (Sauraniya Adamawa Emirates) the MWAN National President who was ably represented by a member of the National EXCO (partner’s coordination), Immediate past president Adamawa MWAN, the Chief Medical Director of Modibbo Adama Teaching Hospital, Mrs Saso Ali, the Permanent Secretary of Women Affairs, Dr Celine Laori, who is the Permanent Secretary MRRR & HS, representatives from the Hope Center, the pioneer MWAN President Dr Esther Malgwi, the current president, Dr. Asabe Bwala and incoming MWAN Presidents, representatives from Police Officers Wife’s Association and Nigeria Air Force Officer’s Wife’s Association, among numerous other invitees.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Asabe Bwala, the president of MWAN, Adamawa State chapter, thanked the invited guests for taking out time to honour the invitation despite their tight schedules. Dr Asabe said, “We are grateful and honoured that you left your busy schedules to be here, it serves as a reminder to us just how important our work is, and we are truly honoured.”

In her speech, Dr Adekemi Otolorin, the MWAN National President, congratulates the MWAN Adamawa state chapter and the beneficiaries for successfully going through the skills acquisition workshop. Adekemi said, “Nigeria is a signatory to the United Nations’ 35% affirmative action for women’s inclusiveness in all decision-making bodies, and we are looking forward to seeing this reflected in the Ministerial appointments by the new Federal Government. This should be replicated at the state and LGA levels.”

At the event, notable individuals and groups delivered messages in support of the initiative. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Women’s Affairs expressed her gratitude to the Global Fund for Women and MWAN for their invaluable support for women and girls.

The representative of the Governor, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Commerce, Trade, and Industry, Dr. Yunusa emphasized the significance of empowering women and urged the participants not to take their training for granted.

Dr Yunusa highlighted the participants’ privileged position and encouraged them to make the most of their newfound knowledge.

Hajiya Aishatu Barkindo Mustapha (Mother of the Day) conveyed her overwhelming delight, praising the organisers for providing women and girls with skills that would benefit their families through improved livelihood support.

“Every time I attend an MWAN event, I am thrilled because of their thoughtful initiatives that focus on women and girls,” Barkindo recounts.

Other invited guests at the event also extended their well wishes and appreciation to MWAN and urged the beneficiaries to apply their newly acquired skills to support themselves, their families and the community at large.

The beneficiaries proudly exhibited their handiwork, including bags, school bags, and local pasta, to the delight and patronage of some of the guests who purchased some of the crafted items on display by the graduands.

Those who were trained in tailoring received sewing machines and some starter materials; Those who were trained in the grinding of cereals, received a grinding machine each, and those trained in pasta making received a pasta machine, a bag of flour, drying leather, two bowls, and a pack of packaging bags.

During the distribution ceremony, representatives of each of the trained groups expressed their gratitude to MWAN for the new skills acquired.

One of the beneficiaries from the grinding group, Digili Papka, said, “I will remain committed to maintaining a clean and customer-friendly business environment in order to attract more customers.”

Rashida Mohammed, from the pasta-making group, said, “I pledge to utilize my materials diligently to support my family.”

Another beneficiary, Susan James, from the tailoring group, expressed her deep appreciation for the knowledge gained during the 10-day program and extended heartfelt prayers to MWAN.

The ceremony concluded on a joyful note as participants departed with their starter kits, with a renewed hope of utilizing their newfound skills to improve their livelihood.