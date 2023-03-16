By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Nollywood star actress Ini Edo’s daughter, Light, turned two years old on Wednesday, March 15.

The screen star who welcomed the baby girl in 2021 amidst so many controversies took to her Instagram page to celebrate her baby.

She wrote; “On the 15th of March 2021, God blessed me with the Greatest Gift and my biggest heart desire.”

“A shining LIGHT and the most precious, adorable little girl. I never knew how much my life would change and how much comfort and joy a human could bring…”

“My smart and loving Princess, I love you more than life itself…”

“You are a Light to us and to your generation. As you turn 2, I re-dedicate you to the God that Gave you to me.”

“The One who never sleeps nor slumber… HE is doing an excellent Job at taking care of us…”

“Grow in wisdom and abundance of Grace my little Angel. Mummy loves you too much.”

It would be recalled that Ini Edo welcomed her first child, a daughter, via a surrogate.

Surrogacy is a type of pregnancy in which a woman carries and gives birth to a baby for a person who is not able to have children.

In a surrogate pregnancy, eggs from the woman who will carry the baby or from an egg donor are fertilised with sperm from a sperm donor to make an embryo.

The embryo is implanted in the uterus of the surrogate mother, who carries the baby until birth.

The 40-year-old actress had broken the news during an interview with popular blogger, Stella Dimoko.

Ini Edo has become the second Nigerian celebrity to openly admit to welcoming a baby via surrogacy after an ex-beauty queen, Nike Osinowo, did the same in 2013.