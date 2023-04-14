By Rita Okoye

The Actors Guilds of Nigeria (AGN) has showered praises on Nollywood star, producer, and promoter Florence Okonkwo for her contribution to the development of the motion picture industry abroad.

President of AGN, Chief Ejezie Emeka Rollas who honoured her in London said that Okonkwo popularly known as ‘Queen of Nollywood’ has made the industry very viable in Nigeria and abroad.

While presenting the award of excellence to the movie star, producer and promoter, Rollas congratulated her and urged her not to relent in showcasing Africa positively to the World.

The AGN president presented the award to the Cllr Pauline George, Mayor of Lambeth who in turn handed the award to HRM Florence Okonkwo.

The mayor commended Okonkwo for making Africans proud and urged her to keep her good work going.

Responding to the award, the elated multiple award – winning actress, thanked the guild for finding her worthy to be honored and said: ‘This award is so special to me because it’s coming from where I started my profession, this will surely spur me to do more in the industry.”