By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has returned to his verified Instagram page once again to celebrate the swearing-in of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Edochie who recently lost his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie congratulated the newly elected leaders and rained prayers on them.

The father of five prayed for God to give them all they need to lead the country to greater heights.

“Congratulations to our new President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and His Excellency Kashim Shettima. May God give you all you need to lead our country to greater heights.”

Chief Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu GCFR (born 29 March 1952) is a Nigerian politician who is the 16th and current president of Nigeria. He was the governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007; and senator for Lagos West in the Third Republic.