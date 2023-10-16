…wants LASG to implement street hawking,/sanitation laws

Daniel Kanu

Group of Activists under the aegis Veteran Activists in Lagos state has challenged the Lagos government to rise to the challenge of implementing street trading/hawking laws.

They also want the government to enforce sanitation laws, just as they commended LASG for closing some markets to avoid environmental pollution and spread of avoidable diseases.

Some of the activists include: Comrade Declan Ihekaire Spokesperson of the group, Comrade Shina Loremikan

Comrade Rasak Oladosu, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, Comrade Dayo Ogunlana, Comrade Akintunde Adedeji, Comrade Jubril Ogundimu, Comrade Gbenga Soloki, Comrade Tobi Jude and Comrade Comrade Oyinlola Akande.

In a statement the group noted ‘We, Veteran Activists in Lagos State, find it expedient and imperative to set the record straight and clarify issues on the statement of a group of people who tried in vain to condemn the decision of the Lagos State Government to clean up markets and ban street trading.

“Some markets have been closed for poor sanitation, indiscriminate waste disposal and poor management of wastes. The group, which claimed to be acting in support and defence of the traders and market men/women, has criticized the government’s action. This is not right.

‘First and foremost, in an ideal society like ours, laws are made to regulate people’s actions. Total compliance with such laws is the best way to promote good governance and foster good relations between the government and the governed’

According to the activists ‘The Lagos State Government announcement of the total ban on street trading/hawking and closure of some markets on September 29, 2023 is a welcome decision and a good step in the right direction, considering the flagrant disobedience and arbitrary violation of the Lagos State Street Trading and Illegal Markets Law of 2023.

”It is public knowledge that the Lagos State Government’s decision to enforce the ban on street trading/hawking is to curb the activities of criminals who under the guise of being street traders/hawkers unleash mayhem on unsuspecting innocent people, rob motorists and disrupt free flow of traffic

“Why will the government not enforce the Lagos State Environmental Management Law of 2017?.

“Statutorily, the government’s main duty is the protection of lives and properties of its citizens, including their welfare/wellbeing .Aside the loss of lives and valuables occasioned by the menace of criminals who disguise as traders and hawkers, as well as the attacks on motorists , some hawkers are known to have died in road accidents.

”There are also traffic jams caused by street trading.,which impedes free flow of vehicular movement.

“”On what the hawkers will do for a living, it is simple. Lagos has 19 vocational centres where they can learn any trade of their choice at no cost.

“” When they pass out, they will get free equipment. Isn’t this decent and more dignifying than hawking in the traffic?

“”Veteran Activists is saying it loud and clear to some people who are ignorant of the salient fact that the Government owes it a duty to the people to ensure the safety of their lives and properties, even as their health is of utmost priority.

“These necessitated the decision taken so far. The people, in reciprocal, owe it a duty to the government to show understanding by displaying good citizenship.

”We Veteran Activists are known Rights Activists of different political views but we always have a common ground to either support good government policies or criticize the government when the need to do so arises.

“”This brings us to the gradual return of commercial motor bikes (aka Okada) to the routes on which they have been restricted. Our finding is that the unholy alliance of the riders/the transportation unions and some law enforcement agencies has fueled the return of this menace. If this is not quickly checked with the enforcement of the law, we will be heading for a state of lawlessness. This cannot be right. The Government should wake up to arrest this unhealthy march to chaos”.