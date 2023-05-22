From Fred Itua, Abuja

Some activists who are members of the Free Nigeria Movement (FRN) have called on the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to live above board and safeguard the country’s democracy and allow justice to prevail in their decision

The group said the courts exist to enthrone social order by upholding the rule of law to protect liberty and ensure due process.

The group disclosed this on Sunday at a press conference in Abuja.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the group the Convener Dr Moses Paul asked the court to allow the will of Nigerians to prevail and clear all forms of public doubts and suspicion of trading justice.

Moses said Nigeria is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of politics, ideology, infrastructure, national cohesion, insecurity and public welfare. He reminded the court to consider the pains of Nigerians and do the right thing.

According to him, “Nigeria currently resides in the Intensive Care Unit of politics, ideology, infrastructure, national cohesion, insecurity and public welfare. Fixing it requires special hands. This must begin with the five judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

“They must by the processes of litigation demonstrate to Nigerians that their voice is in courtrooms and not only on the street. As a group, we will continue to demand for the right thing to be done to save our democracy and nation from collapse. The walls of tolerance, cohesion and inclusion turn during the 2023 general elections must be rebuilt. One way to begin is through justice.

“The courts play a symbolic role in any society. They exist to enthrone social order by upholding the rule of law to protect liberty and ensure due process. Suffice it to say that the courts are buffers in society. The legal system of any country is a measure of its development.

“Though there are no perfect ones anywhere on the planet, there are and will always be better ones. The judiciary in Nigeria, as we believe, is on the cause of redemption to expunge all forms of public doubt and suspicion of trading justice in our courts.

“The role of the judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court comes to mind. Like Nigeria, they stand at a historical crossroads. Their actions and inactions portend a great impact on the nation. While we accept the modus of facts and application of relevant laws to the same by the judges, we call on them to uphold their integrity to defend the dignity of our country in all their decisions. They are humans and Nigerians.

“They feel the pains of all Nigerians irrespective of how high their placement in society may be. So, they must understand that whatever decision they arrive at, the gains or pains will go around. We call on the family members, communities, religious leaders, friends, associates, and colleagues of the judges to insist that they do the right thing.”

He said the group would continue to maintain its position and call for the cancellation of the presidential election of 25th February 2023, due to actions irregularities and manipulations

“We call on the judges to look to Nasarawa, Benue, Kaduna, Borno, Yobe, Katsina, and other parts of the country where killings have continued unabated despite deafening colourful claims of defusing the situation by the government.

“The judges must open the eyes of their humanity to see through the tears and anguish of orphaned children, widows, widowers and all people made wretched by the abrupt destruction of their livelihoods. We urge them to look towards the mass graves and the frequency of such.

“They should consider the cumulative impact of these killings on the national psyche and our posturing internationally. A government founded on illegality will do nothing other than continue to subdue the will of the people to retain power.

“The mindless killings of easy targets by coward marauders must cease. But only a government founded on public trust can arrest this dire situation.

“Only a government that considers itself as owing the people accountability can realise that the killings are an indication of its failure and that whatever legacy it hopes to cling to is lost in the blood of each citizen spilt by violent groups. Nigeria currently resides in the Intensive Care Unit of politics, ideology, infrastructure, national cohesion, insecurity and public welfare.

“Fixing it requires special hands. This must begin with the five judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court. They must by the processes of litigation demonstrate to Nigerians that their voice are in courtrooms.

“Not only on the street. As a group, we will continue to demand for the right thing to be done to save our democracy and nation from collapse. The walls of tolerance, cohesion and inclusion turn during the 2023 general elections must be rebuilt. One way to begin is through justice.

“The integrity of the judiciary must be upheld in all decisions and the processes must be transparent. That is what Nigerians will accept. Anything other than this will amount to an instalment by the judiciary. We cannot afford to have this, especially for the office of the President” he said.

He called on the Supreme Court to expedite action and hear the case of the double nomination of Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim Shettima on its merit and should be made to face the music if found guilty.

“Also, attempts to deny the APC access to electoral materials in Delta State are most disgraceful and unfortunate. We are a country of laws and must remain within the law in all our dealings.

“People must never be gagged from pursuing legitimate causes to prove their case. We call for the immediate release of all electoral materials to the APC in Delta State. The courts must never be used as an instrument to fuel the desperation of politicians and their surrogates.

“Finally, as we await the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court, we call on Nigerians to stand up and demand justice.

“We maintain our call for the sack, arrest and prosecution of Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu; cancellation of the presidential election; establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee for national healing, and compensation of all Nigerians affect by electoral violence,” Moses added.