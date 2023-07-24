By Lukman Olabiyi

Human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi has condemned the move of the Lagos State government to conduct a mass burial for the 103 Endsars victims .

The rights activist, Farotimi, who was in an interview on Arise News on Monday faulted the government for not only lying to the citizens for almost three years, but also for now bringing back memories that people are trying to forget.

He said “I refuse to help them normalize the lies they are telling. But to even now deal with something that people are already forgetting, not only have you denied the humanity of these persons by denying that they were killed, 103 persons are going to be given mass burials.

“Beyond the what they will want us to focus on, it is critical that we look at the document itself. You want to bury a hundred and three human beings whose humanity you have denied, but you have voted N61 million . That means you are telling us that you are burying each one of them for five hundred thousand naira. Even in burying the evidence of your complacencies, you have to still inflate the cost of their burials. They mean nothing.

“The panel set up by the government itself was unequivocal in accepting that there was a massacre.”

He called on the Nigerian society to embrace truth and to speak out the truth in order to prevent matters like this from arising in the future.

“The truth is that the Nigerian society, we are far removed from truth. But we will get there one day. It is incumbent on those who know the truth to refuse to be silenced. They have to speak that truth. Whatever the case might be, you only normalize evil when you keep quiet.

“Those who helped them to clean up the tollgate that morning, are as guilty as those who pulled the trigger. Those in the Lagos state hospital, management board and the mortuary who processed the dead, removing bullets, they are as guilty as these who are covering up the murder”, he said.